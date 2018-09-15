College football scores, schedule, games today: Oklahoma seeks revenge, Clemson plays early

The college football season rolls along Saturday with Week 3 action, although numerous scheduled contests have been canceled due to the effects of Hurricane Florence making landfall. Still, Week 3 will see some exciting games featuring some of the top-ranked teams in the country, and the day kicks off with the No. 5 team in the nation seeking redemption from an upset within the conference last season.

Week 3 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State — Noon on ABC — Preview, picks

Vanderbilt at No. 8 Notre Dame — 2:30 p.m. on NBC — Preview, picks

No. 12 LSU at No. 7 Auburn — 3:30 p.m. on CBS — Preview, picks

No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State — 3:30 p.m. on ESPN — Preview, picks

SMU at No. 19 Michigan — 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network — Preview, picks

No. 1 Alabama at Ole Miss — 7 p.m. on ESPN — Preview, picks

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 15 TCU (Arlington, Texas) — 8 p.m. on ABC — Preview, picks

No. 22 USC at Texas — 8 p.m. on Fox — Preview, picks

No. 10 Washington at Utah — 10 p.m. on ESPN — Preview, picks

Zeb Noland gets the nod vs. Oklahoma

Based on warmups, it appears Noland will be Iowa State’s starting quarterback at home vs. No. 5 Oklahoma. Kyle Kempt, who coincidentally made his first career start in the upset over the Sooners last season, is out with a knee injury. Oklahoma is a big favorite (-18.5), but starting a new quarterback worked out last season for the Cyclones. And with a name like Zeb, Oklahoma might actually be in trouble — again.

Kyle Kempt, who led Iowa State to victory over Oklahoma last year in his first start, is not warming up today after suffering an injury last week at Iowa. Zeb Noland is set to start at QB for the Cyclones. pic.twitter.com/0ShsbXoysn — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) September 15, 2018

Temple honors Jordan McNair for Maryland game

This’ll probably — for good reason — be a reoccurring theme throughout the season. Temple announced on its Twitter account this morning that it will sport a No. 79 decal to honor Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who passed away this summer during a strenuous workout session. Maryland has already been doing this, but it’s nice to see other programs get in on it, too.