College football odds, picks, lines for Week 3: Advanced computer model loving Wisconsin, Alabama

Saturday’s slate of games includes marquee matchups that could have major implications on the College Football Playoff. Bookmakers everywhere have been adjusting their college football odds as kickoffs approach. In the latest college football lines, Ohio State (-12.5) and TCU square off in a top-15 showdown in Arlington, while Auburn (-10.5) and LSU battle in a highly-competitive SEC West contest. USC heads to Texas as a 3.5-point underdog and in one of the final games of the Week 3 college football schedule, Arizona State is a five-point favorite over San Diego State after the line opened at three. With college football odds constantly changing and news breaking left and right, you’ll want to see the Week 3 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine’s advanced computer model before locking in your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

It finished Week 2 of the 2018 season with a bang, hitting 11 of its final 13 top-rated picks and cashing in huge with selections like Kentucky against the spread (+13.5) and on the money line (+410) against Florida, and Arizona State against the spread (+4.5) and on the money line (+165) against Michigan State. Anybody following it finished way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 3 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of its Week 3 college football picks we’ll give away: The model is calling for Alabama (-21) to go on the road and cover a three-touchdown spread with room to spare against Ole Miss.

The Rebels, led by quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and stud receiver A.J. Brown, have shown one of the most dynamic offenses in the nation through two weeks, piling up 123 points and almost 1,200 yards against Texas Tech and Southern Illinois.

But it’s a huge step up in competition this week against the top-ranked Crimson Tide. The model is calling for Alabama’s defense to hold the Rebels to 15 points, while Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exposes a shaky Ole Miss front for over 200 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Alabama’s running backs, including Damien Harris and Najee Harris, add over 200 yards on the ground as the Tide roll to a cover in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another Week 3 college football pick the model loves: Wisconsin takes care of business against BYU and covers a 22.5-point spread at home.

The Badgers have won 13 of their last 14 home games and enter Week 3 full of confidence. Wisconsin has outscored its opponents 79-17 through its first two games, both 31-point wins. Wisconsin’s explosive offense is led by running back Johnathan Taylor, who has rushed for almost 400 yards and five touchdowns this season. The model is calling for another huge day for Taylor, saying he’ll go for over 120 yards and a touchdown against BYU.

Wisconsin covers the 22.5-point spread in over 50 percent of simulations, while there’s plenty of value on the Under (47) as well since that hits almost 55 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the massive top-15 showdown between Ohio State and TCU and is calling for a team with national title aspirations to get absolutely stunned on the road by an underdog.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And what team shocks college football? Check out the latest college football odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model on an 11-2 run that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+18, 54.5)

Miami (Fla.) at Toledo (+10.5, 57.5)

Kent State at Penn State (-35, 64.5)

Florida State at Syracuse (+3, 68)

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame (-13, 51)

SMU at Michigan (-35.5, 52.5)

Boise State at Oklahoma State (-2, 64.5)

BYU at Wisconsin (-22.5, 47)

LSU at Auburn (-10.5, 44.5)

Georgia Southern at Clemson (-33, 47.5)

San Jose State at Oregon (-41.5, 70.5)

Alabama at Ole Miss (+21, 69.5)

Middle Tennessee at Georgia (-33, 55.5)

Louisiana at Mississippi State (-33, 64.5)

UL-Monroe at Texas A&M (-26.5, 68.5)

Ohio State vs. TCU (+12.5, 59.5)

Washington at Utah (+5, 47)

Arizona State at San Diego State (+5, 47.5)

USC at Texas (-3.5, 47)

Houston at Texas Tech (+1.5, 69.5)