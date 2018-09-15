Canelo vs. GGG 2 results: Live updates, fight scorecard, time, Alvarez vs. Golovkin highlights

LAS VEGAS — Twelve months after their controversial split decision draw, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin are meeting for the second time in a much-hyped middleweight title rematch. The pay-per-view grudge match, which headlines a strong card at the site of the first bout at T-Mobile Arena, is expected to be extra heated following Alvarez’s failed drug test and subsequent suspension which postponed the original May 5 date.

Golovkin, 36, was forced to settle for a draw in their first bout despite the fact that most felt he had done enough to win. For Alvarez, 28, the biggest PPV star in the U.S., the fight is about repairing his reputation. Whoever comes out on top tonight will have plenty of hardware to take home from Las Vegas as Golovkin is putting his middleweight titles on the line against Alvarez in arguably the biggest fight of the year.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Las Vegas with our updating scorecard and live updates below.

