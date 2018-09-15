Canelo vs. GGG 2 odds: Top picks from advanced model that nailed September's draw

Two middleweight boxing championships are on the line as two of the world’s premier fighters face off in Las Vegas Saturday night in an epic rematch from a controversial draw last September. Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 Kos) and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 Kos) face off for the recant Ring and lineal middleweight titles. Golovkin already holds the unified WBA (super), WBC and WBO middleweight titles. The latest GGG vs. Canelo odds show GGG as a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100), a number that’s gone down as more bettors are beginning to back the underdog Alvarez (+125, down from +150 earlier).

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what’s going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of “The Fight Guys” podcast.



Kahn knows that Golovkin will be highly motivated to cement his legacy as one of the great middleweights of all-time. A title defense on Saturday night and Golovkin, 36, breaks Bernard Hopkins’ record of 20 title defenses by a middleweight.

But the public has been backing Alvarez in what many expect to one of 2018’s fights of the year, even though many feel GGG took the first fight. British middleweight Billy Joe Saunders, for example, said “Golovkin took it the first time and got robbed.”

Regardless of how the first fight went down, Alvarez, 28 and in his prime, is poised to prove he’s the man to end GGG’s perch atop the boxing world and start his own legacy-building run as champion.

“No doubt this will be a better fight,” Canelo said recently. “The desire to tear his head off is so big, and it will be much better.”

