Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight: Time, date, card, odds, undercard, PPV price, boxing rematch

The world should finally receive a decisive answer to the question of who is the better boxer on Saturday night when unified middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) and Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) square off in Las Vegas.
The two fought to a controversial split decision back in 2017, and they were expected to fight again in May only for that fight to be delayed. Alvarez was suspended six months and not cleared to fight after the Mexican power puncher failed two steroid tests that he claimed were triggered by the inadvertent ingestion of tainted meat. In the meantime, Golovkin brutalized Vanes Martirosyan on that May date, setting the stage for Saturday’s fight.
Not only are Golvokin’s unified WBA (super), WBC and WBO middleweight titles on the line, he and Alvarez will be fighting for the vacant Ring and lineal middleweight titles. With so much going down ahead of the fight, let’s take a look at everything you need to know before Canelo and GGG meet inside the squared circle in Las Vegas.
Fight information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)
Location: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: PPV (via HBO) | Price: $84.99
Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream
Live stream: FITE.tv
Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
|
Gennady Golovkin (c) -155
|
Canelo Alvarez +125
|
Unified middleweight championship
|
Jaime Munguia (c) -5000
|
Brandon Cook +1400
|
WBO junior middleweight championship
|
David Lemieux -190
|
Gary O’Sullivan +155
|
Middleweight
|
Roman Gonzalez -1600
|
Moises Fuentes +800
|
Junior bantamweight