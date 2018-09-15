Auburn vs. LSU odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model on 11-2 run

Seventh-ranked Auburn hosts 12th-ranked LSU Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS in a huge SEC West showdown between teams that already have marquee wins on their schedules. The Auburn vs. LSU odds favor the host Tigers by 10.5 points, while the Over-Under is set at 45 points. The home team has won 16 of 18 in this series, but before make your own Auburn vs, LSU picks, you need to see what SportsLine’s advanced computer model is saying.



It finished Week 2 of the 2018 season with a bang, hitting 11 of its last 13 top-rated picks, and cashing in huge with selections like Kentucky against the spread (+13.5) and on the money line (+410) against Florida, and Arizona State against the spread (+4.5) and on the money line (+165) against Michigan State.

The computer is leaning toward the under

The model knows Auburn made an immediate statement by beating Washington Huskies, 21-16, in its opener. Junior QB Jarrett Stidham, who led Auburn to a 10-4 record and SEC West Division title last season, has looked sharp. He went 26-of-36 for 273 yards and a TD.

Auburn will have revenge on its mind. It led LSU 20-0 in the first half of last season’s matchup before LSU rallied for a dramatic 27-23 win in Baton Rouge. While LSU has won eight of 11 in this series, Auburn has covered the spread in four of the last six.

LSU made an opening-day statement as well, upsetting Miami 33-17 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas before cruising last week 31-0 over Southeastern Louisiana.

There’s certainly reason to believe LSU can cover the large spread, if not win outright. Dave Aranda has turned around a defense that in 2016 led the nation at 15.8 ppg allowed. Last year the number jumped slightly to 18.9, but the team returns three of its top-five tacklers, including second-team All-America linebacker Devin White.

While Auburn is a run-first team, LSU is allowing just 1.9 yards per carry through two games.

Nick Brossette has emerged as a workhorse in the backfield, gaining 262 yards on 41 carries (6.4), including 125 and two TDs against the Hurricanes. Ohio State transfer QB Joe Burrow has managed the game well, going for 291 yards through two games with two TDs and no INTs.

