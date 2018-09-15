Alabama woman dies crossing highway after football game

JACK, Ala. (AP) – A southeast Alabama woman has died after she was struck by a driver crossing a state highway after a high school football game.

Alabama State Troopers say 60-year-old Pamela Jan Clements was crossing Alabama 87 near Zion Chapel High School.

Troopers tell local news outlets that Clements was struck by a pickup truck driven by 56-year-old Robert Lydell Smith of Brundidge.

Clements died before she could be taken to a hospital.

The rural Coffee County school, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Elba, fronts the state highway. It had hosted Luverne High School in a football game Friday night.

No charges have been filed as of Saturday. Troopers say they continue to investigate

