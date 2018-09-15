Aaron Rodgers returns to practice, remains questionable for Packers vs. Vikings

Aaron Rodgers may be one step closer to suiting up for the Green Bay Packers‘ Sunday showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.

After sitting out practice during the week as a result of a knee sprain suffered during the Packers’ historic “Sunday Night Football” comeback win in Week 1, the Pro Bowler returned to the field on Saturday, as reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Rodgers remains questionable for Sunday’s game, per Pelissero, since the Packers “need to see how the knee responds in the morning.”

And yet, as coach Mike McCarthy explained, No. 12 didn’t necessarily need to practice at all to have a chance to play against Minnesota, especially since he had a near-perfect finish against the Chicago Bears despite first being carted off with his knee injury.

“Don’t really need to see anything (from Rodgers on Saturday) because the classroom work and participation from both Aaron and DeShone (Kizer) is all part of this preparation process,” McCarthy said, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “So we’re just going to keep working through that, and we’ll be ready to go … He could play with no reps. We’ve established that point some time ago in his career. So I think it’s no different. You’d like to walk off the field Saturday and have your plan set, but this is the National Football League, things happen … So we’ll be ready for anything, but I know he wants to play. So we’ll see how it goes.”

The Packers figure to make a final decision on Rodgers, or at least announce it publicly, 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday. If he doesn’t play, Kizer would be set to make his first career start as a member of the Packers.