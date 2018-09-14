Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – September 14, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Drier And Hot Weather Ahead Of Florence !



Lots of sunshine returns for Friday. It will be dry and hot for the afternoon with highs 90-92. Fair, warm, and muggy again for Friday night with lows 70-72.

Still looking mostly sunny and hot for Saturday with highs near 90.

We will be keeping an eye on Hurricane Florence as she approaches the Carolina coast by late tonight or Friday morning. That may or may not play a part in our weather for the end of the weekend. More clouds will move in for Sunday with a few showers possible, but they will be more likely to our Northeast. Monday is looking mainly dry with more sunshine, dry and hotter weather for much of next week.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:21am & 7:52pm

Typical Highs & Lows: 85 & 63