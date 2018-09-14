UTC Chancellor Gives State of the University Address

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Chancellor is touting some of the university’s accomplishments over the past year.

Dr. Steven Angle gave his state of the university address today, right outside the new West Campus Residence Hall.

He talked about the school’s record fundraising, growing research programs, and increase in degrees awarded.

Angle tells News 12 some of his proudest accomplishments this past year have been renaming the business school, and opening the new dorm building.

He also talked about his goals for this next year.

“Really to capitalize on what we’ve done so far, and to see us continue to move metrics forward, to engage more students to institutionalize this outside-of-the-classroom experience, so that every student has the opportunity to participate,” Angle said.

After Angle’s speech, several groups got an inside tour of the new residence hall.