USC vs. Texas: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Drawing parallels can be dangerous, but this year’s matchup between USC and Texas feels an awful lot like last year’s lead-up to their game in Los Angeles. That’s a good thing, by the way.

Though the stakes are nowhere near as high as they were in the BCS National Championship in early 2006 — how could they be? — Texas enters this game beyond desperate to prove it can still compete with other blue bloods around college football. Such was the case a year ago when the Longhorns, coming off a disappointing season-opening loss to Maryland, gave everything USC could handle. That game ended up being one of the most exciting from the early part of the year.

Viewing information

- Advertisement -

Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Royal Texas Memorial Stadium — Austin, Texas

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

USC: This is low-key a tough stretch for the Trojans. Considering the whole schedule, it has a clear case to be the toughest stretch of the season. This is USC’s second straight road game and its next game, at home vs. Washington State, is on a short week. Washington was the preseason pick to win the Pac-12 and potentially make the College Football Playoff, but if the Trojans come out of this stretch with at least two wins, they’ll be positioned well to make a run the rest of the year.

Texas: The story is the same as it ever was — or at least over the past several years. The Longhorns need a marquee win in the worst way. They’ve yet to beat a top 25 team under Herman, though they’ve come close on a couple of occasions. In fact, Texas’ last win against a ranked opponent came against No. 8 Baylor on Oct. 29, 2016. As it so happens, USC was one of those near-misses a season ago with the Trojans prevailing 27-24 in overtime in a game far closer than expected. A win over USC won’t save the season, per se, but it’ll get some heat off of Herman’s back for the time being.

Game prediction, picks

On paper, Texas has a better chance of pulling off a win against this USC team than the one a year ago. What really gives the Trojans the edge, though, is their defensive front seven. It’s loaded with veteran players and the linebacker unit is a notable advantage. Variables are tough to predict, but a defense like that usually travels well. Until Texas actually notches that big win, it’s understandable to be incredulous. Pick: USC +2.5

What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And what team delivers a massive upset? Visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model on an 11-2 run that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.