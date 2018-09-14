Titans Coach Expects to Play QB Marcus Mariota and Backup Blaine Gabbert Against Houston

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel says he expects to play both starting quarterback Marcus Mariota and backup Blaine Gabbert on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Mariota didn’t throw during the open portion of practice Friday for the second straight day. He was listed as limited and questionable on the team’s final injury report. Mariota injured his elbow in a season-opening 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Whoever plays at quarterback will be playing behind a makeshift offensive line missing left tackle Taylor Lewan, who sustained a concussion in the Dolphins game and didn’t practice all week. Right tackle Jack Conklin, still recovering from surgery on his left knee in January, is out as well. Conklin’s replacement – right tackle Dennis Kelly – missed practice Thursday and Friday due to illness.

