TDFN Scoreboard: September 14th

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF) – It’s time for Touchdown Friday Night! We’ll keep the scoreboard updated throughout the evening. Tweet us your team’s score using the hashtag #TDFN12 then tune in tonight at 11:15 p.m. for highlights!
Baylor at Pope John Paul II
Boyd-Buchanan at Notre Dame
Bradley Central at Cleveland
Brainerd at Sweetwater
CAK vs CCS
Central at East Hamilton
Concord Christian at Grace Academy
Copper Basin at Sale Creek
DeKalb County at Grundy County
Hixson at Sequoyah
Howard at Anderson County
Marion County at Tyner
Maryville Heritage at McMinn County
McCallie at Ensworth
McMinn Central at Red Bank
Polk County at Tellico Plains
Rhea County vs Lenoir City
Rockwood at Meigs County
Signal Mountain at Loudon
Silverdale Baptist at Macon Road Baptist
Soddy-Daisy at Knox Catholic
Whitwell vs Lookout Valley
William Blount at Ooltewah