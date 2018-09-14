Panthers Will Be Without Three Starting Offensive Linemen Against Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Panthers will be without three starting offensive linemen when they visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera has ruled out three-time Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner this week because of a concussion. The team previously placed left tackle Matt Kalil and right Daryl Williams on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Rivera would not say Friday who’ll start this week at any of the three vacant positions.

However, the Panthers (1-0) signed eight-year veteran free agent Chris Clark earlier this week and he’s expected to start at left tackle.

