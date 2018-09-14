Ohio State vs. TCU: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

It’s a top 15 showdown in Arlington, Texas, this weekend when No. 4 Ohio State heads south to take on No. 15 TCU. It’s the first time these two teams have faced one another in a game since 1973, and that last meeting didn’t go well for the Horned Frogs as Woody Hayes’ Buckeyes won 37-3.

What’s more important for the present teams, however, is that this game presents an opportunity for both teams to add an impressive win to their 2018 resumes. The kind of win that could impress a certain committee.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Ohio State: This game will serve as the final game of Urban Meyer’s suspension, and to this point, the absence of Meyer hasn’t done anything to slow down the Buckeyes. Ohio State is 2-0 on the year and has outscored opponents 129-34 in the process. Dwayne Haskins has emerged as a star in the Ohio State offense, throwing for 546 yards and nine touchdowns in his two games.

TCU: The Horned Frogs are coming off a 42-12 win over SMU in a rivalry game last week, and are 2-0 to start the season. This will be TCU’s toughest test of the season to this point, and this Ohio State game also kicks off a rough stretch of the schedule. Shawn Robinson has done well at quarterback for the Horned Frogs, and he leads the team in rushing as well, but this Ohio State defense will provide a tough test for the young QB.

Game prediction, picks

Picking against a Gary Patterson team that’s getting nearly two touchdowns and is basically the home team (AT&T Stadium is a 20-minute drive from TCU) is a strategy that often makes one look like a fool, but I just can’t take the Horned Frogs in this matchup. Ohio State has looked like a team that could prove to be the best in the country so far, and it just might have a little too much talent for the Frogs. Pick: Ohio State -12.5

