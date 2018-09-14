NFL DFS for Week 2: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, top lineups

With one week in the books, NFL DFS players have gotten their first look at reliable stars like Tom Brady, Antonio Brown and Todd Gurley, as well as possible breakout players like James Conner, Patrick Mahomes and Geronimo Allison. Now, daily fantasy sports sites have set their pricing for Week 2 and millions are on the line in tournaments like the $3.5 million NFL Sunday Million on FanDuel and the $4.6 million Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings. Whether you’re a seasoned player looking for a huge payout or a casual player trying to win a few bucks, you’ll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He’s a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They are must-see for any NFL DFS player.

- Advertisement -

He had some spot-on NFL DFS picks for Week 1, rostering players like Tyreek Hill (45.3 points on DraftKings) and James Conner (38.2 points on DraftKings) to help his optimal lineups cash in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. Anyone who followed him got their NFL season off to an extremely profitable start.

For Week 2, we can tell you McClure is banking on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

With Bell out in Week 1, the Steelers made Brown an even bigger focal point against the Cleveland Browns, targeting him 16 times as he piled up nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. And he has a strong chance to go for insane numbers in Week 2 against a shaky Kansas City secondary that gave up 424 yards and three touchdowns through the air in Week 1. The Chiefs let Keenan Allen run wild with an 8-108-1 stat line on 11 targets.

Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) hasn’t practiced for this matchup, which has the highest Over-Under (53 points) of the week, so look for plenty of opportunities for Brown to go off for big numbers in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games.

Another top NFL DFS pick McClure is eyeing for Week 2: Patriots running back James White at $5,900 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.

White’s price is relatively low because of a tough matchup against the Jaguars, but he still has huge upside in Week 2. That’s because the Patriots have been decimated by injuries at running back. Rex Burkhead (concussion) has been limited at practice, Jeremy Hill (knee) is out, and the status of Sony Michel (knee) remains up in the air. White had nine touches for 56 total yards and a touchdown in Week 1 and also scored against the Jaguars in last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Lock White in your Week 2 NFL DFS lineups and watch the points rain down as the Pats utilize him as a running back and receiver out of the backfield.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 2 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30 or even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 2? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Week 2 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.