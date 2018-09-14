New York Knicks, Joakim Noah expected to part ways ahead of training camp, per report

When the New York Knicks signed Joakim Noah to a four-year, $72M deal back in the summer of 2016, it was widely viewed as a big mistake. Not necessarily to sign Noah, but to give him such a massive contract at that stage in his career. Now, after a failed drug test, a row with former head coach Jeff Hornacek and just 53 games played in two seasons, it seems the prevailing view was correct.
As a result, the Knicks are reportedly eager to part ways with Noah ahead of training camp in a few weeks. They are reportedly still trying desperately to find a trade partner, but it seems the most likely scenario is simply waiving Noah and stretching the remainder of his contract.
Noah is still only 33 years old, but various injuries have clearly taken their toll. It’s possible that Noah could still help a team, but at this point there’s no reason for the Knicks to keep his massive contract on their books — especially as they look ahead to next summer’s free agency period.
With Kristaps Porzingis soon to be looking for a big new deal, and Kyrie Irving their top target for 2019, the Knicks will need all the salary cap space they can get.