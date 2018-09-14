Manchester City vs. Fulham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Premier League’s fifth matchday produces an intriguing matchup as Fulham visits Manchester City. The hosts are still undefeated in the league while the visitors have shown some improvement early on in the season.

Here’s how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

- Advertisement -

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City at home has more than enough to get a win here. The Cityzens’ attack will be too much for the new-look defense of Fulham, and Pep Guardiola’s side cruises. City 3, Fulham 0.