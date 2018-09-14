Georgia State vs. Memphis odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from expert who's 6-1

Memphis Tigers looks to bounce back from a last-minute defeat when it hosts Georgia State in a nonconference showdown Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 25.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 58.5. Before you make any Memphis vs. Georgia State picks, listen to what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say. Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007.

Hunt knows Memphis will be eager to move on from last week’s agonizing 22-21 loss to Navy in its AAC opener. The Tigers held a 21-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Navy put together two long fourth-quarter drives amid a heavy downpour to overcome the deficit.

The normally high-powered Tigers compiled 378 yards of total offense, but were hampered by four turnovers and a nearly three-to-one margin in time of possession. Darrell Henderson rushed for 212 yards on 13 carries, including touchdown runs of 78 and 59 yards in the third quarter.

The Tigers allowed 264 rushing yards to Navy’s triple-option attack, and the defense will be tested again Friday against a Georgia State team that has infused a spread-option approach.

The Panthers will be facing their second consecutive tough non-conference opponent after opening the season with a 24-20 home victory over Kennesaw State. Last week, they fell 41-7 at NC State and were shut out after scoring the first touchdown.

Georgia State is coming off a seven-win season capped by a bowl win against Western Kentucky, but the Panthers are in a bit of a rebuilding mode as they have one of the least-experienced rosters of any FBS team. On the bright side, Georgia State has been encouraged by the play of quarterback Dan Ellington. The junior college transfer threw for 194 yards on 15 of 28 attempts against the Wolfpack. He was 20 of 28 for 187 yards and three scores in the opener.

