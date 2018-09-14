Florence evacuee takes shelter in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – When Quinby, South Carolina resident Cady Morris saw that Florence may hit her town, she said that something in her gut told her to leave.

“People are just not aware what the storm can do, but when your gut tells you to do something, you need to,” Morris said.

She grabbed her two young kids, some canned food, important documents, got in the car, headed to Chattanooga, and got a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn.

Morris’ home is about an hour and a half from Myrtle Beach.

She said it took about 12 hours to get here Thursday when It normally takes six.

On Friday, she watched the storm hit the her home state.

Morris said she’s concerned about her home and her friends that didn’t leave.

“Even though I know I’m in a safe location with my children, it still scares me. It’s hard to sleep at night. I just moved into a new house, insurance hasn’t kicked in yet,” Morris said.

Morris said when Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016, she didn’t evacuate.

And, that experience was one she didn’t want to have again.