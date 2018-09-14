Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26 peg Joe Musgrove, Tyler Glasnow as sleepers

The waiver wire offers some surprisingly useful two-start options for Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) as we continue with the week-to-week crapshoot that is forecasting pitching matchups during September roster expansion.

They won’t all end up being two-start options, of course. In fact, several will lose that status before the weekend is through, which is why I’ll be back updating this list Sunday afternoon.

Case in point: I already have it on good authority that Felix Pena won’t be making two starts in Week 26, despite what you may have seen, so I haven’t included him here (as much as I’d like to). Who have I included? Joe Musgrove, Tyler Glasnow and Brad Keller. Those are the big three, the ones who are both highly available and performing well enough that you won’t hate yourself for starting them if they end up making only one start. That’s an important consideration this time of year.

So how cautiously do you want to play it? I feel pretty good about using any of the top 16 on this list, going by the what-if-he-makes-only-one-start standard, but if you’re playing from behind and have to make your own luck, each of the next five — Wade Miley, Aaron Sanchez, Nick Pivetta, Andrew Suarez and Ryan Borucki — has special matchups and enough upside to make the most of them even if it’s a lower-probability play.

Two-start pitchers for Week 26
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Aaron Nola, PHI vs. NYM at ATL
2 Blake Snell, TB at TEX at TOR
3 Patrick Corbin, ARI vs. CHC vs. COL
4 Corey Kluber, CLE vs. CHW vs. BOS
5 Stephen Strasburg, WAS at MIA vs. NYM
6 Zack Wheeler, NYM at PHI at WAS
7 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL vs. STL vs. PHI
8 Miles Mikolas, STL at ATL vs. SF
9 J.A. Happ, NYY vs. BOS vs. BAL
10 Jon Gray, COL at LAD at ARI
11 Joe Musgrove, PIT* vs. KC vs. MIL
12 Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD vs. COL vs. SD
13 Tyler Glasnow, TB* at TEX at TOR
14 Kyle Hendricks, CHC at ARI at CHW
15 Brad Keller, KC* at PIT at DET
16 Anibal Sanchez, ATL* vs. STL vs. PHI
17 Wade Miley, MIL vs. CIN at PIT
18 Aaron Sanchez, TOR at BAL vs. TB
19 Nick Pivetta, PHI vs. NYM at ATL
20 Andrew Suarez, SF at SD at STL
21 Ryan Borucki, TOR* at BAL vs. TB
22 Wade LeBlanc, SEA* at HOU at TEX
23 Anthony DeSclafani, CIN at MIL at MIA
24 Nathan Eovaldi, BOS at NYY at CLE
25 Framber Valdez, HOU* vs. SEA vs. LAA
26 Jordan Zimmermann, DET vs. MIN vs. KC
27 Jason Vargas, NYM at PHI at WAS
28 Trevor Richards, MIA vs. WAS vs. CIN
29 Daniel Mengden, OAK vs. LAA vs. MIN
30 Daniel Norris, DET vs. MIN vs. KC
31 Tyler Mahle, CIN at MIL at MIA
32 Andrew Cashner, BAL vs. TOR at NYY
33 Bryan Mitchell, SD* vs. SF at LAD
34 Adrian Sampson, TEX vs. TB vs. SEA
35 Dylan Covey, CHW at CLE vs. CHC
36 Kohl Stewart, MIN at DET at OAK

*RP-eligible

