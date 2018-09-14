Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – September 14, 2018

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga and in nearby cities this weekend.

If you’re hungry for some fun, you still have time to make it over to the Chattanooga Zoo on Friday night, where they’re having their Beastly Feast.

You can watch their carnivores chow down on their dinner in a more “naturalistic” way, while having some food and drinks of your own.

The event is happening until 8 p.m.

AC/DC fans will want to be at the Tivoli Theatre Saturday night, as the Black Jacket Symphony performs the rock band’s entire Back in Black album.

After the Black Jacket Symphony is done playing the album, they’ll come back and perform some of AC/DC’s greatest hits.

The show starts at 8 p.m.

If you’re in more of a mood for Americana music, AMERICANAFEST is wrapping up in Nashville this weekend.

You have a lot of shows to choose from!

The times and locations vary on both Saturday and Sunday.

Just go to americanamusic.org for a list of those.

You don’t have to go far to discover a whole new world this weekend.

Performances for Disney’s Aladdin, the Broadway musical are happening at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Shows are taking place at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.