College football games: Arizona State, Army, Navy, Hawaii — watch live stream, TV on CBS Sports Network

Both Army and Navy have taken lumps so far this season, with Army losing to Duke and Navy losing to Hawaii and getting a less than convincing win against Memphis. The Rainbow Warriors, meanwhile, have impressed — at least offensively — thus far in the season, building a 3-0 record. They’ll put that record on the line when they take on Army on Saturday. Arizona State, meanwhile, will play against San Diego State coming off of a huge win over Michigan State.

Hawaii vs. Army

Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michie Stadium — West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Storylines: Army was able to handle Liberty last week, so now it will have to take on the high-flying Hawaii offense. Cole McDonald continued his outstanding season with a four-touchdown performance against Rice. He threw for six touchdowns against Navy, so he’ll try to continue that impressive run. Army’s formula to win will be the same one that Navy wasn’t able to execute: Use the triple option to stay on the field and keep McDonald on the bench. Army had five players with at least 50 yards rushing in last week’s win, and it will have to do more of the same. Hawaii, however, has shown it can go punch for punch with teams putting points up in bunches.

Lehigh vs. Navy

Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium — Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Storylines: The Lehigh vs. Navy rivalry is back. After Navy barely escaped Memphis and Lehigh was routed by Villanova, these two teams will face off for the first time since 1987. Lehigh will find itself up against Navy’s formidable triple option offense, while Lehigh running back Dominick Bragalone will go up against a Navy defense that has shown that it has holes this season. Lehigh was utterly stifled by Villanova, but Navy gave up 59 points to Hawaii in its opener and another 21 to Memphis last week. If this game turns into a shootout, it favors Lehigh. But if Navy can jump out to an early lead, Lehigh may find it tough to come back.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Chapman Stadium — Tulsa, Oklahoma

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Storylines: Arkansas State will be traveling to Oklahoma to take on Tulsa. The Red Wolves are coming off of a 57-7 drubbing at the hands of No. 1 Alabama, so the Golden Hurricane should be a welcome reprieve. Tulsa stubbornly hung around with Texas for as long as possible before losing 28-21. Running back Shamari Brooks is the difference-maker for Tulsa as he looks to emulate his Week 1 performance rather than last week when he rushed or just three yards per carry. Arkansas State quarterback Justice Hansen threw for over 423 yards and six touchdowns in Week 1 against SEMO, so he’ll be trying to air it out against Tulsa. This game could end up being a barnburner as styles clash.

No. 23 Arizona State vs. San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Qualcomm Stadium — San Diego, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Storylines: Arizona State is coming off of a huge win against Michigan State, and it finds itself going up against 2017 darlings San Diego State. The Aztecs started last year 6-0 — including a win over Stanford — before dropping games to Boise State and Fresno State. San Diego State isn’t on the same trajectory after dropping its opener to Stanford. Meanwhile, Arizona State under Herm Edwards may be … fun? For all of the jokes, the Sun Devils beat a ranked team on a game-winning field goal, Manny Wilkins has looked solid so far and the Sun Devils are now ranked. The real test will come in Pac-12 play, but Arizona State hosting the Spartans and winning is certainly a good start to the Herm Edwards era.