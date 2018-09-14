Canelo vs. GGG 2 odds: Expert picks for rematch from proven model that nailed September's draw

Bragging rights and multiple belts are on the line Saturday night in Las Vegas when middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) and Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) fight one year after their controversial draw. GGG holds the unified WBA (super), WBC and WBO middleweight titles, and this fight will settle the vacant Ring and lineal middleweight titles. These are the biggest stars in the 160-pound division, and the boxing world is abuzz with anticipation. Sportsbooks list GGG as a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100), with Alvarez getting +135 (risk $100 to win $135) as the underdog. The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena off the Strip.

Before you lock in your GGG vs. Canelo 2 picks, you need to listen to Peter Kahn. He’s the boxing insider who correctly predicted the draw last September. That bet paid +2000, meaning any reader who followed his advice won $2,000 for every $100 wagered.

- Advertisement -

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what’s going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of “The Fight Guys” podcast.

Now Kahn has evaluated GGG-Canelo 2 fight from every possible angle and locked in his picks over at SportsLine.

Kahn knows money has been coming in on Canelo, who’s moved from a +150 underdog to +135. The action is striking because many feel GGG won the first fight. British middleweight Billy Joe Saunders, for example, said “Golovkin took it the first time and got robbed.”

For his part, Kahn noted GGG was breathing heavily early in the fight but ultimately “let Canelo off the hook.”

“Although getting up there in age at 36, GGG can cement his legacy with a big victory over Canelo in the rematch,” said Kahn, who has a detailed pick with analysis only over at SportsLine.

Does GGG retain his title? Does Canelo pull the upset? Or is Kahn calling for another long shot draw? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn’s GGG-Canelo pick, all from the boxing expert who cashed in 20-1 on the draw in the first GGG-Canelo fight.