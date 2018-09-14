Bills' Zay Jones apologizes to Kelvin Benjamin for his mom's critical tweet

Zay Jones‘ mom went full Little League parent on Monday, replying to a tweet from a Buffalo reporter about Jones playing 94 percent of the Bills‘ snaps in a 47-3 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. Jones’ mom, Maneesha, said in the now-deleted tweet: “…who else is skilled enough to play all Wide out positions AND tell Benjamin where to line up too ?”

Yikes. On Wednesday, ESPN said that Jones skirted around questions regarding his mom, declining comment, but on Thursday he said that “me and KB [have] a great relationship. I love KB. I don’t have anything against him.”

Benjamin also said on Thursday: “He talked about it with me. He came and apologized for it. That really was it. Just trying to move on from it.”

Jones had three catches for 26 yards on Sunday, while Benjamin had one catch for 10 yards. Benjamin, who already caught some heat for calling out Cam Newton in the preseason after saying Carolina never should have drafted him, doesn’t seem to have any interest in opening new beefs.

“Like other receiver out there, I feel like we good. I feel like as an offense, we all help each other. Not with plays and lining up, but communication,” Benjamin said, via ESPN.

It’s Brian Daboll’s first season as the Bills’ offensive coordinator, so everyone is probably experiencing some growing pains. After the Nathan Peterman experiment ended catastrophically (again) on Sunday, Josh Allen will apparently be taking over in Week 2. That means more adjusting for the receivers, as they try to break in the rookie quarterback.

For the time being, it doesn’t seem that there’s any strife within the Bills’ receiving corps. Jones, however, might be due to have a conversation with his mom about the effect that social media can have.