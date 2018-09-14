Aaron Rodgers injury update: Packers coach reveals 'big indicator' on if QB will play Week 2

The world is holding its breath waiting to find out if Aaron Rodgers is going to play on Sunday against the Vikings. Rodgers suffered a knee injury in the first half against the Bears in Week 1, was carted off but would later return to the field and lead a miraculous 20-point comeback over Chicago.

Rodgers missed practice on Thursday and Mike McCarthy said on Friday “nothing’s changed” with Rodgers, who is “clearly day-to-day.”

“Nothing’s changed,” McCarthy said. “He’s clearly day to day. Hopefully he’ll do work tomorrow, but I can’t answer that question.”

McCarthy added that Saturday’s practice would be a big indicator for whether the Packers quarterback will play against Minnesota.

“He feels better than he did at the beginning of the week,” McCarthy said. “Tomorrow’s practice will be a big indicator.

“He can play with no reps. We’ve established that point some time ago in his career. You’d like to walk off the field Saturday and have your plan set, but this is the NFL. Things happen. We’ll be ready for anything. I know he wants to play. We’ll see how it goes.”

Rodgers has made it clear all week that he wants to play. He said immediately after the game he absolutely would be playing for the Packers this week, but when the Packers got flipped to +7 in the SuperContest, everyone’s ears perked up real quick.

Those lines lock on Wednesday and you can’t actually BET on them per se, but people in Las Vegas tend to know things about injuries in football games, and most prognosticators believe the line shifting like that means something significant for Rodgers’ status.

Green Bay is being purposely vague with Rodgers’ status ahead of a critical division matchup, but it’s important to note that McCarthy said the quarterback can play without actually taking any practice reps. He could skip practice all week and saunter out on the field on Sunday.

But there’s also a huge difference between playing on Sunday after a full week of battling an injury versus sucking it up to go back out and play the second half.

Rodgers has a slightly uphill battle to play at this point; it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was ultimately on the field for the Week 2 matchup, but it might be more likely that Rodgers is on the sidelines when the game kicks off.