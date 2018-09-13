Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – September 13, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Drier And Warmer Weather Ahead Of Florence !



Some sunshine will quickly warm us up for Thursday with only spotty PM showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’ss to around 90. Fair and muggy again for Thursday night with lows 70-72.

Friday and Saturday looking mostly sunny, dry, and hot with highs around 90.

We will be keeping an eye on Major Hurricane Florence as she approaches the Carolina coast by late tonight or Friday morning. That may or may not play a part in our weather for the beginning of next week.. Right now Florence will stay to our away from us through Sunday. After that, there is some uncertainty as some rain may push in late in the forecast period but clouds and some showers possible for next Monday, mainly to the East.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:21am & 7:52pm

Typical Highs & Lows: 85 & 63