Utah State vs. Tennessee Tech odds, line, start time: Expert picks, predictions from Vegas legend

Surging Utah State will try to keep its early-season momentum rolling on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET against FCS opponent Tennessee Tech. The Aggies are 44.5-point sportsbook favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 63.5.

White knows the Aggies (1-1) have gained attention for their strong early performances. They impressed a national audience in their season opener at Michigan State. They played well from the outset and held a fourth-quarter lead before falling 38-31 as a 24-point underdog.

Last week, Utah State dominated New Mexico State in a 60-13 win to cover a 21.5-point spread easily. The Aggies took a resounding measure of revenge for a 26-20 loss to New Mexico State in last season’s Arizona Bowl.

Utah State has looked explosive and varied on offense, led by rising sophomore quarterback Jordan Love and a balanced ground attack. Gerold Bright ran for 132 yards and a touchdown to lead a rushing attack that piled up 274 yards against New Mexico State. Love threw for 159 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

This doesn’t mean Utah State can cover a spread that’s over six touchdowns on short rest against a hungry FCS opponent. The Golden Eagles (0-2) have dropped their first two games by a combined score of 83-20. They are coming off a 49-10 home loss to FCS stalwart Kennesaw State, but they have some positives to build on. They took an early 3-0 lead with a field goal on their first drive of the game and the offense had success moving the ball.

Tennessee Tech finished on a high note when freshman quarterback Bailey Fisher threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Alex Carling in the fourth quarter. Fisher went 19-of-30 for 179 yards, while adding 38 rushing yards on eight carries.

