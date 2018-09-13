This week on “Sunday Morning” (September 16)

DON’T MISS OUR UPCOMING PRIME TIME SPECIAL, CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF “SUNDAY MORNING”!

UP NEXT: SEPTEMBER 16



HEADLINES: Latest on Hurricane Florence

CBS News correspondents track the developments of the storm striking the southeastern U.S. coast this weekend.

ALMANAC: Rabbit ears

On September 16, 1919, Marvin Middlemark, the inventor of a familiar TV antenna, was born. Jane Pauley reports.



ART: Street murals at a site for rebirth

When the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey asked developer Larry Silverstein to liven up his construction zone at the site of the former World Trade Center, he responded by inviting 50 street artists to cover more than 20,000 square feet of corrugated metal with graffiti. Faith Salie talks with some of the artists who have made their mark on the site, with every painted surface telling a story of mystery, acceptance and love.

MUSIC: Carrie Underwood

For Carrie Underwood, who’d auditioned for “American Idol” hoping it would up her chances for getting a job in TV news, winning the competition was like launching a country music moon rocket, leading to several hit albums and world tours. She also married NHL hockey star Mike Fisher and had a son, Isaiah.

But just when it seemed that all was perfect, life threw her a curve. Tracy Smith sits down with Underwood for an intimate conversation about pain and recovery.

ISLAND HOPPING: Lanai Cat Sanctuary

Conor Knighton visits a refuge for felines in Hawaii.

For more info:



SUNDAY PROFILE: Robert Redford

“You know, I can’t do this forever,” said Robert Redford. At 82 he’s starring in a new film, “The Old Man & the Gun.” It’s based on the true story of Forrest Tucker, a lifelong outlaw who escaped from nearly every prison he was confined to, continuing to rob banks well into his late 70s. Lee Cowan catches up with the Oscar-winning actor-director, who talks about his decision to retire from acting – but hardly retiring from life.

PREVIEW: Redford on acting: “That’s enough”

LIQUOR: Whisky from the Land of the Rising Sun

Mo Rocca visits distilleries in Japan, where some of the world’s best whiskies are being made, and learns how Scottish whiskies are being challenged for greatness. (Originally broadcast on November 19, 2017.)

RETROSPECTIVE: Best friends

Beloved correspondent Bill Geist looks back on four decades of reporting for “Sunday Morning.”



HEADLINES: Hurricane Florence update



CALENDAR: Week of Sept. 17

“Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD

NATURE UP CLOSE: A surprise leopard or two

Counterintuitive lessons to keep in mind when photographing wildlife – or avoiding a small plane crash.

