Survey: Ninety percent of pro golfers believe Tiger Woods will win another major title

I have gotten the question more over the last year than I’ve gotten questions about my own children: “Will Tiger Woods ever win another major?” I’m so tired of thinking about it and answering it, I almost can’t even properly consider it anymore. My answer has always been, “No,” for the record.

But 53 pros surveyed recently disagree with me. Golf.com did an anonymous player survey recently at the 2018 PGA Championship and Wyndham Championship, and 90 percent of the 59 players who took it said Woods would win at least one more major. An even more overwhelming 98 percent think he will win another PGA Tour tournament.

Here was the most interesting comment about winning a major from a pro golfer who, again, is anonymous: “A year ago: no way. Now: no doubt.”

That kind of sums up Woods’ year, doesn’t it? After 11 top 25s, six top 10s and two runners up in 2018, Woods now ranks No. 5 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained overall. The four golfers ahead of him have a combined 10 victories this year. His profile is as a winner and possibly a major winner.

A year ago, he had just been cleared to chip. Now, the overwhelming majority of his colleagues think he will once again ascend one of the four most treacherous mountains in their sport. We’ve come a long way in 12 months, and that has to feel pretty satisfying to Woods.