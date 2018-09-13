Senate committee meets on Supreme Court nominee's confirmation — live updates

Following days of questioning by lawmakers on Capitol Hill, the Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting Thursday to vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill the vacant seat on the United States Supreme Court.

Under the Committee rules, any member can ask for a one-week delay on the vote of a nominee. After numerous Democrats deployed a strategy of holding up hearing business, citing lack of access to documents pertaining to Kavanaugh’s record, the minority is now likely to push for another delay on the confirmation process. This latest delay would move the committee vote to next Thursday.

The first step in Kavanaugh’s confirmation is highly expected to pass out of committee on a straight party-line vote.

Following committee action on Kavanaugh, it is then up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to schedule floor debate and a vote. McConnell could potentially start the floor process on the Kavanaugh nomination as early as Thursday afternoon and the debate and final confirmation vote would happen during the week of September 24th.

This is a developing story.

CBS News’ John Nolen and Emily Tillett contributed to this report