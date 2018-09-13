Seahawks reportedly signing linebacker who is facing up to 25 years in prison

After getting torched for 470 yards by the Broncos on Sunday, it seems the Seahawks are in the market for some defensive help, and it appears that they’re not being too picky about who they add.

According to ESPN.com, the team has decided to sign former Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks to a one-year deal, and they plan to have him on the field for Monday night’s game against the Bears. It’s an interesting decision by the Seahawks and that’s mostly because there’s a chance Kendricks won’t even be be able to finish the season due to his ongoing legal issues.

The beleaguered linebacker is facing up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to insider trading earlier this month. Kendricks will learn of his fate at a sentencing hearing in December.

The 27-year-old, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles last season, came under scrutiny from the SEC after he managed to turn an $80,000 investment into nearly $1.2 million over an eight-month period. According to U.S. attorney William M. McSwain, Kendricks was able to profit due to the fact that he was receiving insider tips from TV writer Damilare Sonoiki.

On Aug. 29, both men were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud. Kendricks, who was playing for the Browns on the day McSwain announced the charges, was released by the team just hours after the indictment was announced.

Besides the legal trouble, Kendricks could also be facing a potential punishment from the NFL. According to NFL.com, Kendricks could still be punished for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Basically, with the potential NFL suspension and a December sentencing hearing hanging over his head, there’s a chance Kendricks won’t be on the field very often for the Seahawks this year. Of course, after watching the Seahawks defense struggle in Seattle’s 27-24 loss to Denver on Sunday, it’s possible the team just wants to beef up its defense at any cost and isn’t too worried about Kendricks’ legal situation

Kendricks is headed into his seventh NFL season. After being selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Kendricks spent six years in Philadelphia before being released this past offseason. The linebacker, who signed a one-year deal with the Browns in June, lasted just two months in Cleveland before he was released after the team became aware of his legal issues.