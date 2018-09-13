Ravens vs. Bengals odds: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 13-4 on Cincinnati games

Revenge will be on the Ravens‘ mind on Thursday Night Football when they face the divisional-rival Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET. With a postseason berth on the line during their Week 17 game against the Bengals last year, Baltimore was sent home after a demoralizing 31-27 loss. But the Ravens seem determined to snatch a playoff spot for the first time since 2014 after a convincing 47-3 Week 1 victory over the Bills. The Bengals’ season debut at Indianapolis was also a success, as they rallied for a 34-23 win. The Bengals vs. Ravens odds have swung wildly, with the Ravens opening as three-point favorites. Now, the game is a pick’em, meaning neither team is favored. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, opened at 43 and is now 45. Before you make your Bengals vs. Ravens picks, you need to see what R.J. White has to say.

White, one of SportsLine's most proficient NFL prognosticators, cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also drove deep in 2015. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big.

He is focused on the NFL season right now and is on a remarkable 13-4 hot streak on against-the-spread picks involving the Bengals.

White knows that under center as a Raven for his 11th season is Joe Flacco. The former Super Bowl MVP threw for fewer than 200 yards per game in 2017 as Baltimore relied on a more balanced offensive attack. But against Buffalo, he was 25-for-34, throwing for 236 yards and three touchdowns before hitting the bench.

Baltimore outgained Buffalo 369-153 and picked up 26 first downs to the Bills’ 10 in a lopsided performance. Baltimore trounced the Bills in nearly every stat possible, including passing yards (252 to 70), rushing yards (117-83), and yards per pass (6.3 to 1.8). The Ravens also converted all six of their red zone chances for points.

Just because the Ravens looked dominant in Week 1 doesn’t mean they’ll win on Thursday Night Football. White also knows that the Bengals looked impressive in their opener, especially late. Thanks to a bone-rattling defensive effort in the fourth quarter, in which Cincinnati outscored the Colts 17-0, the Bengals were able to put the game out of reach late after Clatyon Fejedelem’s 83-yard scoop-and-score.

Dalton was an efficient 21-for-28 passing for 243 yards and two TD passes — one of them to second-year pro John Ross, who missed virtually all of 2017 with knee and shoulder injuries. AJ Green was the recipient of Dalton’s other touchdown toss; he scored on a 38-yard reception in the third quarter and finished with six catches for 92 yards on eight targets. Dalton had a QB rating of 109.7 and had plenty of support from running back Joe Mixon, who had 95 yards and a score.

