Ravens vs. Bengals odds: Thursday Night Football picks and predictions from proven expert who's 13-4 on Cincinnati games

It’s a classic AFC North rivalry game to kick off Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football. Both teams enter at 1-0 after the Ravens demolished the Bills 47-3 and the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off the Colts 34-23. With the winner taking sole possession of first place in the division, you can expect a hard-fought contest. The line has swung wildly in this game, opening with Baltimore as a three-point favorite before moving four points in Cincinnati’s direction. Now, the Bengals are favored by one. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has inched up from 43 to 45. Before you make your Bengals vs. Ravens picks, you need to see what R.J. White has to say.

White, one of SportsLine’s most proficient NFL prognosticators, cashed big last season in the world’s most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn’t a fluke, either, as he also drove deep in 2015. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big.

He is focused on the NFL season right now and is on a remarkable 13-4 hot streak on against-the-spread picks involving the Bengals, so you’ll definitely want to see what he’s picking.

He has scrutinized Ravens vs. Bengals from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he’s sharing only over at SportsLine.

White knows that under center as a Raven for his 11th season is Joe Flacco. The former Super Bowl MVP threw for fewer than 200 yards per game in 2017 as Baltimore relied on a more balanced offensive attack. But against Buffalo, he was 25-for-34, throwing for 236 yards and three touchdowns before hitting the bench.

Baltimore outgained Buffalo 369-153 and picked up 26 first downs to the Bills’ 10 in a lopsided performance. Baltimore trounced the Bills in nearly every stat possible, including passing yards (252 to 70), rushing yards (117-83), and yards per pass (6.3 to 1.8). The Ravens also converted all six of their red zone chances for points.

Just because the Ravens looked dominant in Week 1 doesn’t mean they’ll win on Thursday Night Football this week. White also knows that the Bengals looked impressive in Week 1. With the offense sputtering and trailing by 10 late in the second quarter, Andy Dalton led the Bengals on a 75-yard touchdown drive right before halftime. Second-year pro John Ross hauled in a nifty 3-yard grab to cut the deficit to 13-10.

Dalton was on target all game, connecting on 75 percent of his passes for 243 yards and two scores. Not surprisingly, A.J. Green led the Bengals in receiving yards with 92, gaining 38 of them on a third-quarter TD grab. The Ravens’ front limited the Colts to just 3.4 yards per carry.

White has evaluated all of these numbers, and while we can tell you he’s leaning under, he has found a crucial x-factor for which side you should be all over in this one.

So which side should you back for Ravens vs. Bengals and which crucial x-factor determines who wins? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, from the expert who’s on a monster 13-4 Bengals heater, and find out.