Preview: Chrissy Teigen opens up about battling postpartum depression

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen opens up about battling postpartum depression, life with award-winning singer-songwriter John Legend, her relationship with her millions of social media followers and more in an interview with Rita Braver for “Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning,” a one-hour primetime special to be broadcast Friday, Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Teigen was public on social media with her fertility struggles and postpartum depression following the birth of the couple’s first child, Luna.

“I think people on social media are my friends,” Teigen tells Braver. “And I think they deserved to know. I don’t know, is that so weird?”

She tells Braver she got through it with lots of support from Legend and by taking antidepressants.

And when it came time for the birth of their second child, Miles, Teigen says she believes she avoided postpartum depression because she ate the placenta.

“I don’t think I can have you eating your placenta on primetime,” Braver tells Teigen.

“Really? That’s not a normal thing? I’m in L.A., it’s very normal. They grill it here! You can try some of mine after,” Teigen laughed.

Teigen talks with Braver about her growing role as a social media influencer; how she got into modeling; and her love of cooking.

The author of a bestselling cookbook and a forthcoming sequel, she tells Braver she no longer worries about her weight. “I really prefer being happy and getting to eat things that I love, still wanting to be healthy,” Teigen said. “But I just don’t care about looking good in a swimsuit anymore. I guess that’s the only way to put it.”

The interview is part of “Sunday’s Best,” hosted by Jane Pauley. In addition to Teigen, the primetime special features interviews with fashion legend Ralph Lauren, Academy Award-winner Robert Redford, and Louise Brown, the world’s first test-tube baby born 40 years ago, as well as highlights from the broadcast’s four decades on the air.

