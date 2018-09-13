Old Dominion vs. Charlotte odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from model on 11-2 run

The Conference USA matchup between the Charlotte 49ers and Old Dominion Monarchs was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was moved to Thursday at 4 p.m. ET due to the threat of Hurricane Florence. There has also been plenty of movement in the Old Dominion vs. Charlotte odds, with the Monarchs now favored by 1.5 points after opening at -3. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has seen a huge dip from 46 to 40. Before locking in your Old Dominion vs. Charlotte picks, you’ll want to see what SportsLine’s advanced computer has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times

It finished Week 2 of the 2018 season with selections like Kentucky against the spread (+13.5) and on the money line (+410) against Florida and Arizona State against the spread (+4.5) and on the money line (+165) against Michigan State.

The model has locked in its Old Dominion at Charlotte picks. It's leaning over, but its much stronger selection is against the spread.

The model has taken Old Dominion’s early-season struggles into account. The Monarchs got blasted by Liberty 52-10 in the opener and fell short 28-20 against Florida International in Week 2. With matchups against Virginia Tech, East Carolina and Florida Atlantic up next, the Monarchs are in real danger of starting 0-6 if they’re unable to pick up a win Thursday, so desperation could be on their side.

The schedule is more favorable for Charlotte coming up, but the 49ers are looking to regroup as well after getting blasted 45-9 by Appalachian State in Week 2.

Running back Benny LeMay (32 carries, 170 yards, 2 touchdowns) has been one bright spot on offense, but the 49ers have struggled to find consistency at quarterback. Chris Reynolds has completed under 60 percent of his passes through two games, while Hasaan Klugh, more of a running threat, has only averaged 2.3 yards per carry.

Which side of the Old Dominion-Charlotte spread hits in well over 70 percent of simulations?