NFL Week 2 picks: Panthers hang with Falcons, Rams blast Cardinals and more best bets

Overreacting to Week 1 is never a good idea, but it’s tough to imagine a team ever having a worse start to the season than the Atlanta Falcons. And no, I’m not just saying that because they ruined what would’ve been a perfect 5-0 start to my season by losing to the Eagles on Thursday night.

All offseason long, we talked about the Falcons as a legitimate Super Bowl contender because we knew they only had one real flaw to fix. And if we knew they sucked in the red zone in 2017, surely they knew that as well. Surely, they’d spend the summer fixing that issue. Surely, in their Week 1 game against the Eagles, they wouldn’t do exactly they did in the playoffs last January when their failure to punch it in against the Eagles ended their season.

Nope. The Falcons went 1 of 5 in the red zone in their season-opening loss. Fittingly, the game ended with failed end zone pass from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones, which should look familiar.

So no, the issues haven’t been fixed. That doesn’t mean they won’t eventually get fixed, but for now, let’s just say we’ll believe it when we see it from Steve Sarkisian, whose play-calling remains an issue, and the players themselves, who didn’t execute on the rare occasions Sarkisian did draw up a good red-zone play. To make matter worse, the Falcons also lost two of the best defensive players, Keanu Neal and Deion Jones, to serious injuries. Both landed on injured reserve and only Jones is expected to return at a later point this season.

All of this was just a long-winded version of saying I’m officially quitting the Falcons until I see them make the adjustments they’ve needed to make for over a season now. They ruined my 5-0 start to the season, and I won’t let them ruin my record again, because to be frank, I don’t need no help, I can sabotage me by myself.

With that, onto my five best bets for Week 2.

Last week: 4-1

Panthers (+6) at Falcons

What am I missing here? I have to be missing something, right?

I know the Panthers weren’t at all impressive in their home win over the Cowboys, but this is still a team that won 11 games a year ago — one more game than the Falcons, by the way. And they’re facing a banged-up team lacking two of their most important defensive players. I’m certainly not expecting the Panthers to win this game, but losing by fewer than six points seems like a more than manageable task.

Without Neal and Jones, expect the Falcons to have some difficulty shutting down Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

B) Deion Jones was in coverage on 39 RB targets last year (third-most among all defenders). He or Keanu Neal was the primary defender on 47% of every RB target against ATL last year. — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) September 12, 2018 Deion Jones is a colossal loss for #Falcons because their scheme concedes catches to RBs, then relies on their LB speed to make immediate tackles. One of the most valuable off-ball linebackers in the league. They face Christian McCaffrey this week. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) September 11, 2018

The Panthers go into Atlanta and play the Falcons to a close game.

Holy hell, the Chiefs were impressive in Week 1. Combine Patrick Mahomes‘ cannon with the speed of Tyreek Hill, and what you get is this:

The underneath defenders don’t look like they think the ball is being caught on the hash. I don’t think Mahomes’ eyes were on Hill when he released the ball. pic.twitter.com/UY4uTJBJIg — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) September 10, 2018

Against the Chargers, the Chiefs put up 38 points and they did so without really involving Kareem Hunt or Travis Kelce. Andy Reid just has so many toys to play with, and it’s going to be a real joy to watch this offense all season long. Don’t expect Mahomes to go the entire season without enduring some growing pains, but this Chiefs offense should be able to light up a not great Steelers defense. They’ll do their part to reach the over.

On the other hand, holy hell, the Steelers’ offense was not impressive in Week 1. Combine Ben Roethlisberger with a road game against an inferior opponent, and what you get is this:

The thing is, this is just what the Steelers do on an annual basis. And by “this,” I mean “stink it up against a bad team.” The Steelers should be ready to rock against a Chiefs team that caught everyone’s eye in Week 1.

A week after throwing three picks, Big Ben will settle down and prioritize ball security. And he’ll let Antonio Brown and James Conner go to work against a defense that got insanely lucky against the Chargers, who dropped five passes that would’ve totaled 115 yards. The Chiefs probably won’t get so lucky again, not against a Steelers team that has this many weapons. Moving forward, the Chiefs are going to win ballgames only if their offense is able to remain as explosive as it was in Week 1. I don’t know if the Chiefs will win, but I’m confident this game will be a wild shootout.

Points will be scored.

Chargers (-7) at Bills

So, about the Chargers. They really did drop five passes for 115 missed yards against the Chiefs in a season-opening loss.

Chargers had five drops for 115 missing yards in Week 1. Most drop yards in one game since the Bears in Week 12 of the 2016 season (the Matt Barkley game) — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 12, 2018

Trusting the Chargers to win by more than a touchdown across the country is never easy, but what is easy to trust is just how bad the Bills are. I thought they might be the worst team in football entering the season, and what they did in Week 1 might’ve confirmed that. There’s no shame in losing to the Ravens, but there is shame in losing by 44 points to the Ravens.

One reason why I’m staying away from the Ravens-Bengals Thursday night game is because I have no idea what to make of the Ravens after one week. It’s difficult to give them that much credit for a blowout win over a team that doesn’t look like an NFL team. Yes, Nathan Peterman remains a disaster, but how about that defense? It’s not good.

The Bills have made the switch from Peterman to Josh Allen, but so long as Allen is playing behind that offensive line and throwing to those targets, it won’t matter much. Look for Melvin Ingram to get after Allen all day long. And look for the Chargers to bounce back because they’re playing a God-awful defense and because they’re not going to drop five passes again.

This one’s simple: The Chargers are a pretty good football team and the Bills are awful. I don’t know if they’ll be as awful as they were in Week 1, but they’re not going to magically become good because they’re putting a rookie in at quarterback behind a bad offensive line with no receivers to throw to. Chargers roll in this one.

The Rams knocked off the rust in an underwhelming first half before going on to wallop the Raiders by 20 points on Monday night. They return home now to take on a team that looked absolutely lost against the Redskins.

The Rams’ defense just needs to stop David Johnson — admittedly, a very difficult task — the way the Redskins did, and their offense shouldn’t be presented with any issues if they can take care of Chandler Jones. The Rams know how to put away bad teams, and that’s not just based on what happened Monday night. Last year, they outscored their foes by 149 points over the course of the season. They know how to beat up on bad teams.

The Cardinals might be bad. The Rams are good, probably great. Give me the Rams in a blowout.

Lost among the wreckage of the Bears’ embarrassing second-half collapse to a one-legged Aaron Rodgers was that they went into Green Bay and covered, and it really wasn’t in doubt. This week, in a Monday night game against the Seahawks, the Bears are favored by more than a field goal. I think they’ll cover again, which means I think they’ll win.

The Seahawks are down Doug Baldwin, setting up Brandon Marshall for a revenge game against of his many former teams. The problem is, how are the Seahawks going to block Khalil Mack? The same Khalil Mack who missed the entire preseason and proceeded to do this to a very good Packers offensive line in his Bears debut will now go up against the Seahawks.

Mack’s going to feast on the Seahawks. And look for Roquan Smith, who barely played in the season opener after missing much of his first training camp and preseason in the NFL, to get more snaps and upgrade a Bears linebacking corps that got shredded by Rodgers in the second half. The Packers exploited inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski‘s lack of speed in pass coverage. If Smith can take his spot and slot in alongside Danny Trevathan, that hole should be fixed.

I don’t have much confidence in the Bears’ offense with Mitchell Trubisky looking skittish, but I do think Matt Nagy can scheme up enough points. But really, this comes down to the Bears’ defensive front against the Seahawks’ offensive front in a total and complete mismatch.

Bears cover again, but this time they also win.