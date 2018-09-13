NFL odds, picks for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Rams and Eagles

Week 2 of the season is here, and NFL odds have been on the move as kickoffs approach and news breaks. The Patriots and Jaguars tangle in Florida in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game. The line is a pick’em for the 4:25 p.m. ET start after the spread moved as high as Patriots -2.5. Meanwhile, Green Bay fans are holding their breath in hopes that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is healthy enough to play in Sunday’s NFC North battle against the Vikings. The Packers enter Sunday’s showdown as one-point favorites at some books and underdogs at others. With so much uncertainty and so many NFL odds swinging from side to side, you’ll want to see the NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

This proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It finished Week 1 strong, nailing three of its final four picks, including backing the Jets (+281) on the money line in their 48-17 upset of the Lions on Monday night.

Now it has simulated every snap of Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and its Week 2 NFL picks are in.

One Week 2 NFL pick the model likes: the Eagles (-3) knock off the Buccaneers on the road.

Nick Foles continues to fill in for Carson Wentz and the model says he pushes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs get 263 yards from Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was impressive in place of Jameis Winston (suspension) in Week 1, but the Eagles win straight-up 62 percent of the time and cover in well over half of simulations. Back the under (44) as well because that hits over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 2 NFL picks, according to the model: the Rams (-12.5) get the victory against the Cardinals, but it’ll be closer than Vegas expects. Of all the NFL spreads this week, 12.5 is the largest, but don’t expect the Rams to cover.

After opening as 10.5-point favorites, the line has moved two points in Los Angeles’ favor. The reason: the Cardinals were embarrassed at home by the Redskins, while the Rams looked sharp in their 33-13 road victory over the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

But the NFL odds movement has created plenty of value on Arizona, according to the model. The computer is projecting Sam Bradford to bounce back and throw for 216 yards and a touchdown, while Larry Fitzgerald leads the team in receiving yards for the second straight week. Running back David Johnson is nursing a back injury, but has practiced this week.

The model is also calling for a huge day for both Jared Goff (246 passing yards and a touchdown) and Todd Gurley, who’s projected to have over 120 all-purpose yards. However, the Cardinals cover the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations and there’s value on the Under (45) as well because it’s hitting in over 50 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the huge AFC Championship Game rematch between the Patriots and Jaguars, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to get shocked on the road by a huge underdog.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (+1, 44)

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (-9, 49)

Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins (-6, 48)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-1, 46.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills (+7, 43)

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5, 53)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (+2, 44.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 44)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-6, 44.5)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (-3, 43.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-12.5, 45)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (-6, 48)

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (PK, 45)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-6, 45.5)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 42.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears (-3.5, 43)