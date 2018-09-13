NFL odds, picks for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Broncos and Eagles

Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season features a plethora of marquee matchups that will draw wagers from professional and amateur bettors alike. The 16-game Week 2 NFL schedule features divisional battles between traditional rivals and non-divisional matchups that could shake up the playoff picture. Accordingly, NFL odds have been on the move all week. The Patriots are now -1 for their AFC Championship Game rematch against the Jaguars after the game opened as a pick’em at many books. In other NFL spreads, the Jets are up to -3 against AFC East foe Miami after that game also opened as a pick’em, and the Lions are now six-point underdogs to the 49ers after getting demolished on Monday Night Football. With so many NFL odds already changing, you’ll want to see the NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

This proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It finished Week 1 strong, nailing three of its final four picks, including backing the Jets (+281) on the money line in their 48-17 upset of the Lions on Monday night.

Now it has simulated every snap of Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and its Week 2 NFL picks are in.

One Week 2 NFL pick the model likes: the Eagles (-3) knock off the Buccaneers on the road.

Nick Foles continues to fill in for Carson Wentz and the model says he pushes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs get 263 yards from Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was impressive in place of Jameis Winston (suspension) in Week 1, but the Eagles win straight-up 62 percent of the time and cover in well over half of simulations. Back the under (44) as well because that hits over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 2 NFL picks, according to the model: the Broncos (-6) knock off the Raiders at home in an AFC West battle and cover the spread with plenty of points to spare. In fact, the model is predicting a double-digit win for Denver.

The model says Case Keenum earns his second victory in as many starts for the Broncos and throws for almost 300 yards and two touchdowns. Running backs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay also combine for over 100 yards on the ground.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws for 226 yards in Denver, while Jared Cook leads the team in receiving yards for the second straight week. However, the Broncos win straight-up 71 percent of the time and cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, dropping Jon Gruden and the Raiders to 0-2. Back the over (46) as well because that hits more than 50 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the huge AFC Championship Game rematch between the Patriots and Jaguars, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to get shocked on the road by a huge underdog.

