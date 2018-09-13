MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Two Rockies set records in win over D-Backs

We’ve got the start of a Dodgers-Cardinals series that could shape up the National League wild card race tonight. Here’s everything you need to know from all of today’s MLB action.

Thursday’s scores

Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story set records in win

The Rockies picked up a big win on the Diamondbacks on Thursday to drop Arizona to 4 1/2 games back in the division, and Colorado did it behind record-setting performances by two of their infielders.

- Advertisement -

With a home run in the first inning, Nolan Arenado became the fourth player in Colorado Rockies history with four-straight seasons of 30 home runs and 100 RBI. Vinny Castilla, Todd Helton and Larry Walker are the other three Colorado players. Arenado’s also the youngest third baseman to do so.

Two innings later and shortstop Trevor Story hit his 33rd home run of the season, establishing a new single-season home run record for Rockies shortstops (Troy Tulowitzki, 32 in 2009). Story has a strong case as anyone in the National League for the Most Valuable Player award.

The 25-year-old has hit six home runs in the last two weeks and is batting .291 on the season. He even has caught the attention of former shortstop Alex Rodriguez.

The Rockies currently hold a two-game lead over the Dodgers in a tight National League West. However, the SportsLine Projection Model (@Sportsline on Twitter) has the Dodgers at a 70.3 percent chance of winning the NL West while the Rockies only have a 24.7 percent chance. The Rockies will face the Dodgers for a three-game series starting Sept. 17. Colorado has never won a division title, but with the way they’ve been playing as of late (8-3 in their last 11 games), things could easily go their way this year.

Quick hits

Live team updates