MLB DFS: Matt Chapman and best picks for September 13 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

There are five games on the Major League Baseball schedule Thursday evening with the MLB DFS main slate beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Daily Fantasy sports sites are holding multiple tournaments such as the $150,000 Turn Two on DraftKings and the $65,000 MLB Squeeze on FanDuel. Before entering these or any other MLB DFS tournaments on Thursday, Sept. 13, check out the top MLB DFS picks and optimal lineups from Mike McClure. He’s a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and a predictive data engineer at SportsLine.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.

On Wednesday, McClure advised DFS players to load up on the Athletics and called first baseman Matt Olson one of his top priorities. The result? Olson went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run — returning 28.7 points in FanDuel and 8x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Thursday’s main slate, McClure is banking on Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano at $3,000 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings. He had a huge night on Wednesday, going off for a double, triple and a stolen base in a 10-0 win over the Orioles.

He’s stacking him with third baseman Matt Chapman at $3,800 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings to take advantage of a matchup with the Orioles and starting pitcher Dylan Bundy (7-14, 5.58 ERA).

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at an extremely affordable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.