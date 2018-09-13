Miller Park opens Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s Miller Park officially opens Friday, bringing a new green space to the Chattanooga community.

The project cost more than $10 million. Sixty percent of that price tag was paid by private partners like Blue Cross Blue Shield and EPB.

The new park includes a stage with a hydraulic door, a rock outcrop made from regional resources, and 25,000 square feet of grass.

“It’s an opportunity to share culturally, socially, ethnicity and everything that’s great about the Chattanooga community. And that’s what this park represented. Mayor Berke called it the epicenter, and it is the epicenter of our community. But it’s also the heart of our community. And that’s what makes Chattanooga so great,” District 7 Councilman Erskine Oglesby said.

The park’s grand opening will be Friday morning at 11.

Miller Park By the Numbers (provided by the City of Chattanooga):

Total internal area of the park: 78,522 square feet

Greenspace/lawn is 25,500 square feet (Grass is TifTuf Bermuda Sod)

Number of pavers:

Sq Foot of Pavers in the Park = 26,155 SF (58,512 pavers)

Sq Foot of Pavers on MLK BLVD = 17,415SF (39,075 pavers)

EPB Community Stage = 1,568SF (Roof Size= 4,500SF)

Number of trees: 78 total

Type:

4x beech

4x yellow wood

3x witch hazel

12x tulip tree

6x black gum

40x oak of various species (white, overcup, willow oak)

8x redbud

2x maple

3x holly

Projector screen size: 33’ x 25’

Number of windows on EPB Community Stage: 96, hydraulic door has 33

Rock outcrop: 11

Limestone came from Alabama Stone.

Sandstone caps came from Montez Quarry.

Power pedestals next to benches: 3