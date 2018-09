Chickamauga, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Gordon Lee softball team improved to 15-0 on the year Thursday after beating Darlington 8-0. Emma Minghini got the win in the circle allowing just two hits with four strikeouts. The Lady Trojans racked up ten hits in the victory. Emma Langston led the way going 2-3 with two RBI’s. Kirbie Bradley also collected a pair of hits on the day with one RBI.