Former NFLPA president Domonique Foxworth says he won't let his son play football

Domonique Foxworth spent the better part of a decade playing in the NFL.

Before that, he spent almost another decade playing at Western Tech and the University of Maryland. Starting in 2007 when he was with the Broncos, he began serving the NFL Players Association, including two years as its president. At 35 years old, that means he’s spent the majority of his life on or around a football field.

But ask him if he’d even consider letting his kids, specifically his son, play the sport, and the answer is a rather resounding “no.”

Foxworth was a guest on this week’s “How Sports Became Us” episode of the Freakonomics Radio podcast, and his thoughts on youth in football were clear, as told to Stephen J. Dubner:

FOXWORTH: He’s only five now and I say no. I mean it’s not a problem that we’re actually facing at this point, but I would say no. DUBNER: So if he comes to you and says, “Hey Dad, I know before I was born, you were amazing — an N.F.L. player, great career, etc., what do you mean, no? What are you talking about?” FOXWORTH: I mean, I think the research wasn’t there. I suspect my parents would not have let me play when I was that age, if there was information available. And like, it’s not even clear information. But what is clear is that it does put you at a higher risk. The best-case scenario is that you play professional football and you make a lot of money. I was far from poor growing up, like middle-class, but I went to Baltimore County public schools. That’s not my son’s experience. I didn’t have access to the things that he’ll have access to. I frankly think that he is starting in a much better place than I am, so he should do much better than banging his head into other people’s head for money. Like it seems like a step back to me, honestly. DUBNER: And then what about you? Do you worry about your brain? Does your wife worry about your brain? FOXWORTH: Absolutely. It feels like you’re living a horror movie honestly, where it’s like this thing lurking in the background. I mean, it’s scary. And I think what is most frightening is right now, I would do it all over, because of what it’s done for me and my family.

Foxworth’s responses come the same week that the Aspen Institute Sports and Society Program said that flag football should be the national standard for any football competition until athletes reach high-school age.

Originally a third-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2005, Foxworth spent seven years in the NFL. After three seasons in Denver, he played with the Atlanta Falcons in 2008 and then finished his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He spent 2012-2014 as the NFLPA president, previously serving as a team representative starting in 2007.