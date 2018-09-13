Fantasy Football Week 2: Debating Bilal Powell vs. Isaiah Crowell as a better DFS option

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, “Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports.”

Every week for the rest of the season, we’re going to debate two players we disagree on for the purpose of finding the best option for daily leagues. The goal is to help you make a decision you might be struggling with on either FanDuel or DraftKings.

To help break the tie, we're using the Google Assistant, which is here to help with your Fantasy advice this season.

And that's what we did.

For this week, Dave Richard and I are debating two running backs: Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell. Powell is my guy, and Richard has Crowell.

For pricing purposes, Crowell is $6,400 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings. Powell is at $6,200 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings.

Here are our arguments, and then you can see what the Google Assistant decided.

Eisenberg’s case for Powell …

The easy answer for this is use Powell on FanDuel and Crowell on DraftKings based on the pricing and who is cheaper on each site. That’s because it’s not going to be cut and dry who is the better running back each week for the Jets, including Week 2 against Miami.

Last week it was Crowell with the better game at Detroit, and he got the first opportunity inside the 10-yard line when he scored on a 6-yard run, which came when Powell was on the sideline with what appeared to be something in his eye. Crowell also ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and looked impressive.

But Powell still led the Jets in touches with 13, and he will be more involved in the passing game than Crowell. While he wasn’t much of a factor catching the ball in 2017 because of Matt Forte, Powell still has two seasons of at least 47 catches under his belt.

That should be important for Sam Darnold, who looks like he will have plenty of underneath throws and rely on his running backs out of the backfield. And in Week 1 for the Titans against the Dolphins, Dion Lewis had five catches for 35 yards on eight targets.

I get it if you want to chase Crowell’s production from Week 1. And again, look at the pricing on the site you decide to use. But I’ll lean toward touches in this comparison, and I expect Powell to get more touches than Crowell in Week 2 against the Dolphins.

Richard’s case for Crowell …

I’m not really interested in starting a Jets running back this week, but if I had to pick one, it’s going to be the one with Crowell’s traits and tendencies.

You already knew he was a good goal-line back, and that was reflected in his red-zone usage last week (seven plays in red-zone territory to Powell’s zero). Crowell also earned more work on third downs and was the first Jets player to grab some bench when they knew the game was in hand in the fourth quarter.

Powell might start and could even get as many carries as Crowell, but it would take a big play for him to be the better Fantasy back. As for him being such a great PPR option, Powell has three targets or fewer in 11 straight games, so the Jets don’t seem to buy him as a dynamic pass catcher.

Crowell has the better chance to score, and that’s enough to give him the nod.

The Google Assistant says …

“Isaiah Crowell is projected for more Fantasy points than Bilal Powell. Isaiah Crowell is also projected for more Fantasy points in PPR leagues.”