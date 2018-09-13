David Wright will return to Mets lineup during final homestand, but that will mark the end of his playing career

The saga between the New York Mets and third baseman David Wright has reached a conclusion — at least for the time being.

On Thursday, the two sides held a press conference to announce that Wright will indeed return to the majors this season. The plan is for him to be activated before the Mets begin their final homestand Sept. 25. Wright will then start at third base on Sept. 29, the penultimate game of the year.

David Wright will be activated on Sept. 25 for the Mets’ final homestand. He will start on Saturday, Sept. 29. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) September 13, 2018

Wright broke down while thanking his teammates and expressing his desire to have his daughters see him play. He also conceded that doctors have told him his condition is not likely to improve, and said this is his last stand as a player:

Wright essentially saying that this is it for him in his career: “Physically, the way I feel right now and everything the doctors have told me, there’s not going to be any improvement.” — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) September 13, 2018

Wright is under contract through the 2020 season. He’s owed $27 million for those seasons, including $15 million next year. He would forfeit that money if he retires before then.

David Wright believes it will not be a possibility to play beyond this season. #Mets — Wayne Randazzo (@WayneRandazzo) September 13, 2018

David Wright says he is finished with baseball after this last homestand. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) September 13, 2018

Wright hasn’t played in the majors since May 27, 2016, due to various injuries. For his career, he has hit .296/.376/.491 with 242 home runs and more than 50 wins above replacement.