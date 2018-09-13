Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight date, PPV price, odds, start time, rematch, boxing undercard

It may be coming a year later than we hoped, but the world should finally receive a decisive answer to the question of who is the better boxer between unified middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) and Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs). After the two fought to a controversial split decision back in 2017, they were expected to fight again in May. However, due to a positive drug test supposedly triggered by contaminated beef from Mexico — yes, you read that correctly — Alvarez was suspended six months and not cleared to fight at that date.

In the meantime, Golovkin brutalized Vanes Martirosyan on that May date, setting the stage for Saturday’s fight. Not only are Golvokin’s unified WBA (super), WBC and WBO middleweight titles on the line, he and Alvarez will be fighting for the vacant Ring and lineal middleweight titles.

With so much going down ahead of the fight, let’s take a look at everything you need to know before Canelo and GGG meet inside the squared circle in Las Vegas

Fight information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)
Location: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: PPV (via HBO) | Price: $84.99
Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream
Live stream: FITE.tv

Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass

Gennady Golovkin (c) -155

Canelo Alvarez +125

Unified middleweight championship

Jaime Munguia (c) -5000

Brandon Cook +1400

WBO junior middleweight championship

David Lemieux -190

Gary O’Sullivan +155

Middleweight

Roman Gonzalez -1600

Moises Fuentes +800

Junior bantamweight

