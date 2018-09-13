Boston College vs. Wake Forest odds: 2018 college football picks from proven expert who's 7-0

As menacing Hurricane Florence inches dangerously closer to the East Coast, a football game is the last thing on the minds of those fearful of losing their homes. But for others, it’s a desperately-needed touchstone of normalcy. No matter what havoc Florence might wreak, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons host the Boston College Eagles on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Kickoff was moved up two hours to allow for fans and players alike to avoid the impending torrential downpours and ferocious winds. This is the conference-opener for both teams, who enter play at 2-0. The Eagles opened as 4-point favorites and are now favored by 4.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen from 52 to 55.5.

Cimini knows sophomore quarterback Anthony Brown will lead Boston College’s offense. He didn’t throw much in 2017 — fewer than 1,400 yards — but he has shown strong awareness as the pocket is collapsing and isn’t afraid to sling the ball into the stands to save a potential drive-crushing sack.

The Eagles’ passing game merely complements their effective ground game. Stud sophomore running back A.J. Dillon is the heart that pumps the lifeblood into this B.C. attack. Last year, he had 1,589 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Not only is he slippery, but at six feet and 245 pounds, he’s a cumbersome load to take down. Dillon put on a show against Holy Cross last week, rushing for 149 yards on just six carries and scoring three times. All of his touchdowns came in the first quarter and included a highlight-reel 74-yard scamper.

Just because Boston College can run the rock doesn’t mean it will cover. The Wake Forest coaching staff believes it has found its quarterback in freshman Sam Hartman. Against the Tigers last week, he completed 17 of 27 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He also found pay-dirt on a 14-yard run in the second quarter that secured the lead for good.

And Wake can pound it too. Last week, it rolled up 340 rushing yards on 54 carries, a 6.3-yard average. While Hartman is a threat to run the ball on option plays, the Deacons will make sure their top two rushers get plenty of touches. Head coach Dave Clawson, now in his fourth season, favors junior running back Cade Carney. He had a score amid his 130 rushing yards last week, and senior back Matt Colburn carried 12 times for 47 yards against Towson.

