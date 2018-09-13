Body of Missing Man Found in Great Smoky Mountains

The National Park Service says the scavenged body of a missing man has been found at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that straddles Tennessee and North Carolina.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports rangers found 30-year-old William Lee Hill Jr., of Tennessee, on Wednesday. The park service says Hill and a friend were illegally hunting for ginseng in the park Friday. It says Hill and his friend were separated, and Hill wasn’t heard from again.

A bear with human DNA on it was also found in the area Wednesday and acted aggressive when rangers attempted to recover Hill’s body. The park service says the bear has been euthanized “out of concern for public safety.” It says Hill’s body showed signs of wildlife scavenging over several days. An investigation is ongoing.