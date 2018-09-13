3 Georgia-MTSU game moved to noon Saturday

ATHENS, Ga. (WDEF) — In preparation of impending Hurricane Florence, the athletic departments at the University of Georgia and Middle Tennessee State University have decided to move their Saturday prime time football game up. Kickoff will now be at noon in Sanford Stadium.

Statement from University of Georgia Athletic Association:

After extensive evaluation involving the uncertainly of weather conditions on the east coast, and consideration of all constituencies involved including fans, support staff, and law enforcement, the Saturday Georgia-Middle Tennessee State game has been moved from 7:15 p.m. to a 12 noon kickoff in Sanford Stadium.

The game will be televised on ESPN News and will stream live on the ESPN app.

The University of Georgia encourages fans to support disaster relief efforts through the Red Cross by texting “REDCROSS’ to 90999 to donate $10 from your phone, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or going online to this website.